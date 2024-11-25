HDFC Life launches probe after customer data shared with 'mala fide' intent

India's HDFC Life Insurance Co said on Monday that an unknown source shared certain customer data with the company with "mala fide intent".

The company, in a statement, did not elaborate if it knew or was told how the source had obtained the data. It also did not specify what data was shared, nor the extent of the data.

It did not respond to Reuters' request for additional information.

The insurer, however, said it has started an investigation in consultation with information security experts. It is also conducting an information security assessment and data log analysis.

"We continue to investigate this further to assess potential impact," HDFC Life said in its statement.

In October, India's insurance regulator directed insurers to carry out audits of their IT systems following concerns over customer data leaks at two firms.

While the regulator did not name the firms, local media reports said that the action followed breaches at Star Health and Allied Insurance and TATA AIG General Insurance.

In August, Star Health faced a data theft incident where stolen customer data, including medical reports, were publicly accessible via chatbots on messaging app Telegram and through websites.