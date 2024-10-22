Irdai engaging with select insurance firms for public listing: Chairman

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is separately engaging with select insurance companies, which it believes should go public, given their size and maturity, and is also softly nudging other companies that have attained a particular size and age to list themselves on the bourses, as this would bring greater transparency and more value to policyholders and investors, said Debasish Panda, chairman, Irdai, on Wednesday.

“We are now going to engage with a few of them who we feel are ready to go for listing. So that work is also in progress,” Panda said on the sidelines of a CII event. “We have a few companies already in the pipeline, who are going for listing to the market regulator. We have made our process very seamless for the so-called no objection to go and approach the market regulator,” he said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Currently, five life insurance companies are listed, including Life Insurance Corporation, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, and Max Life Insurance (through Max Financial Services). Four general insurance companies have also gone public – New India Assurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Star Health & Allied Insurance, and Go Digit General Insurance. Additionally, state-owned reinsurer General Insurance Corporation is listed.

He also emphasised that 70 insurance companies are not enough for a country of 1.4 billion people. Hence, there is a requirement for more capital to flow into the sector. “We have removed all the entry barriers for floating an insurance company. Today, every class of investor or funds – private equity, venture capitalists, institutional investors, family offices, etc. – can invest in the insurance sector and become an investor or promoter,” Panda said, adding that large conglomerates and business groups in India should enter the insurance sector.

Meanwhile, Panda, speaking at the CII Insurance & Pensions summit, said that the implementation of the Bima Trinity – Bima Sugam, Bima Vahak, and Bima Vistar – is at advanced stages of implementation. Bima Sugam has been formally registered and a chief executive officer (CEO) has been appointed, he highlighted. Earlier this month, Prasun Sikdar was appointed as the managing director (MD) and CEO of Bima Sugam for a period of three years.

“The appointment of other key management personnel is also at an advanced stage of completion, and soon we should have the entire leadership team in place. We are also in the process of onboarding the system integrator – the technology service provider – and hopefully, we would see the first phase of Bima Sugam’s launch soon,” said Panda.

Bima Vistar is a simple benefit-based product with parametric triggers. Bima Vahak will be a localized, women-centric insurance field force.

More From This Section

Bima Sugam would be a tech-led marketplace, which would provide all the necessary information and available offerings in a single place, thereby reducing information asymmetry. It is aimed at democratising insurance by making it available across geographies, income levels, and diverse sections of society.

“This protocol would be connected with Indiastack to utilise the unique national digital infrastructure, enabling seamless delivery of insurance services. It would be a game changer in the insurance landscape,” Panda said.

According to industry sources, the other key managerial personnel of Bima Sugam are expected to be appointed within a month, and the Bima Sugam platform may start functioning early in the next financial year (FY26).

Further, Panda said the insurance sector is actively moving towards its future self with the implementation of various initiatives, including the risk-based supervision framework, risk-based capital framework, and alignment with international financial reporting standards.

“These measures are now in advanced stages of implementation and they will bolster resilience, stability, and robustness, ensuring risks are managed prudently in the face of evolving challenges,” Panda added.