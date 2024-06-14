Home / Finance / News / Irdai issues circular to create single reference for all periodic returns

Irdai issues circular to create single reference for all periodic returns

The insurance regulator has taken up a comprehensive review of the regulatory framework for the insurance sector, to facilitate ease of doing business and reduce compliance burden

irdai
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 7:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Friday issued a Master Circular on submission of returns aimed at creating a single reference for all periodic returns and harmonising the timelines for filing among the insurance companies.

The insurance regulator has taken up a comprehensive review of the regulatory framework for the insurance sector, to facilitate ease of doing business and reduce compliance burden.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


According to the regulator, as part of moving towards principle-based regulations, 37 regulations were consolidated into 7 regulations and an additional 2 new regulations were notified, effective from April 1, 2024.

The operational guidelines under these regulations are issued as Master Circulars.

The regulator said that these regulations and the corresponding Master Circulars require insurers and reinsurers, including Foreign Reinsurance Branches, to submit certain returns on a periodic basis, wherein reference is made to the Master Circular on submission of returns.

This Master Circular replaces circulars issued earlier on the submission of regulatory returns and provides guidance or instructions on filing returns.

The Master Circular is divided into three parts. The first part deals with returns specified in the regulations and corresponding master circulars. These returns will check the fulfilment of the objectives of the regulations and monitor the performance of the insurers.

The second part pertains to the business statistics that are collected either through BAP (business analytics project) or email. This is to understand the growth and spread of the business in various geographies, distribution channels, demography, product segments, persistency, renewability, etc. It provides greater insights into the company’s business strategy.

The final part of the circular repeals the various circulars which are no longer applicable, subsequent to the notification of this circular.

Also Read

Policyholders can cancel policy at any time by notifying insurer: Irdai

Irdai to meet insurers today on Bima Sugam, 'Cashless Everywhere'

Govt appoints Rajay Kumar Sinha as Irdai's member for three years

Health insurance: Govt to discuss 24-hr hospitalisation rule with Irdai

Irdai proposes revising coverage across sectors to secure insurance for all

Lenders seek better terms for increasing green, sustainable financing

Non-life insurance companies' premium rise 15.5% in May, shows data

Foreign banks bought Indian govt bonds worth Rs 8,038 cr on Jun 13: Data

Tamil Nadu govt waives Rs 6,000 crore cooperative bank gold loans

RBI approves Aurionpro Payments plea to become online payment aggregator

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Irdai chairmanfinance sector

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story