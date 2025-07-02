Life Insurance Council to spend ₹160 cr yearly on awareness drive

The Life Insurance Council on Wednesday launched the next phase of its nationwide campaign ‘Sabse Pehle Life Insurance’ aimed at increasing insurance awareness and, consequently, life insurance penetration in the country. The council plans to spend up to ₹160 crore annually for the next three years on this initiative. “We have planned to spend ₹150 crore to ₹160 crore every year for the next three years. The contribution of the companies is based on the annualised premium equivalent (APE). Going forward, as the volume keeps growing, the money available will keep on going up,” said Kamlesh Rao, managing director and chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.

Life insurance penetration was down at 2.8 per cent in 2023-24 (FY24) from 3 per cent in FY23. The total premium of the life insurance industry grew by 6.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY24 to ₹8.29 trillion. Of the total premium in FY24, the new business premium stood at ₹4.52 trillion and the renewal premium at ₹3.78 trillion. But, the number of policies sold dropped 7.39 per cent Y-o-Y to 29.2 million.