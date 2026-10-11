Regulatory headwinds may cloud dealmaking in a buzzing insurance sector

India’s insurance sector, buoyed by a flurry of deals as foreign insurers seek greater ownership of local ventures and new players prepare to enter following the liberalisation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, could see dealmaking slow as investors reassess valuations and business plans amid regulatory uncertainty over proposed changes to commissions and expense of management (EoM) limits, industry insiders said.

In September, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) proposed an overhaul of insurance distribution economics, including lower EoM limits and product- and channel-specific commission caps. It also proposed separate limits for individual and corporate distributors, with higher caps for individuals to reflect the greater effort involved in their sales. The proposed product-level caps are below prevailing industry rates in several segments.

“Commission structures sit at the core of how insurance is priced and distributed, so the proposed changes will cause the market to pause and recalibrate. Until there is clarity, M&A, IPOs and strategic partnerships across the sector will be evaluated more cautiously, with valuations and timelines revisited,” said Aravind Venugopal, partner at Khaitan & Co.

Insurers and distributors have warned that the changes could constrain near-term growth, hit distributor revenues and affect employment. Until the framework becomes clearer, potential mergers and acquisitions (M&As), initial public offerings (IPOs), strategic tieups and distribution partnerships between insurers and intermediaries could be put on hold or reassessed, industry insiders said.

Lower commissions could improve insurers’ distribution economics, he said, but risk reducing sales volumes, particularly for businesses reliant on intermediaries. For distributors, commission income is the primary driver of value, making valuations difficult amid uncertainty over the future framework.

The changes could also test the sustainability of business models with limited scale or revenue diversification, favouring well-capitalised intermediaries and accelerating consolidation over time, Venugopal added. “In the near term, deal activity across the sector will depend on better regulatory clarity.”

The proposed overhaul comes after a series of significant transactions in the sector.