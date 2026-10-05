GST input tax credit on group health, life insurance may boost coverage

The group health insurance premium stood at over ₹68,000 crore in FY26. Similarly, the life insurance industry collected around ₹2.75 trillion in premiums from group insurance. However, group term insurance includes not only policies provided through employers and other organisations but also credit life insurance policies issued by banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions.
Narendra Bharindwal, president, Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI), said, “Allowing input tax credit (ITC) on group health insurance is a welcome move because it will address the anomaly between retail and corporate health insurance from a GST perspective. While retail health insurance became exempt from GST, group health insurance continued to attract 18 per cent GST, and corporates were not allowed to claim ITC on the premium.”