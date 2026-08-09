Buzzing :

Delhi Rain in AugPrepayment of LoanFinancial FreedomMilk prices Increase in MaharashtraQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedQuit India Movement AnniversaryOTT Releases
Home / Finance / Insurance / SC's motor TP direction may raise insurer commissions, consumer costs

SC's motor TP direction may raise insurer commissions, consumer costs

The Supreme Court's proposed longer mandatory cover could raise upfront costs and insurer commission pressure, while doing little to address uninsured commercial vehicles

Supreme Court
premium
Supreme Court
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2026 | 9:01 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Supreme Court’s directions on Motor Third Party (TP) insurance may raise upfront costs for consumers and commission pressure for motor insurers, according to industry experts. The move may have a limited impact on underinsurance, as commercial vehicles, which account for a major share of uninsured vehicles, are not covered by the direction.
 
In its recent judgment, the Supreme Court directed the insurance regulator to examine increasing the mandatory Motor TP insurance tenure to four years for four-wheelers from the existing three years and to six years for two-wheelers from the existing five years. It also proposed a pilot project to deny fuel to uninsured vehicles at petrol pumps to improve insurance penetration and premium growth.
 
“While the Supreme Court ruling is good, commercial vehicles contribute to more than 60 per cent of TP claims, but there is no decision on that front. Also, business lies with the dealership today and the commissions are very high there,” said Animesh Das, managing director and chief executive officer, ACKO General Insurance.
 
Consumers are likely to face higher costs as leverage will remain with dealership channels, which may charge higher commissions because customers are locked in for a longer period, Das said.
 
“Increasing mandatory tenure may not materially improve overall insurance coverage. The real insurance gap is among older vehicles, where customers are more likely to remain uninsured. It can be resolved only by making insurance more affordable, reducing excessive commission costs, improving customer awareness and making the claims experience easier,” he said.
 
According to Acko, renewal among two-wheelers drops sharply after the existing five-year mandatory policy, with only around 20-21 per cent of customers renewing in the sixth year. This has contributed to older vehicles remaining uninsured, as customers have little recall of renewing their insurance after the initial mandatory period.
 
Industry estimates suggest consumers could see an additional upfront cost of around ₹800-₹1,000 for two-wheelers and ₹4,000-₹5,000 for private cars. The share of uninsured private cars is estimated at around 20-25 per cent, compared with 65 per cent for two-wheelers and around 40 per cent for commercial vehicles.
 
“Overall, the extension in tenure is positive for the insurance industry — it should improve coverage and provide insurers with an additional year of premium upfront, while having a limited impact on commissions and loss ratios. The main implication will be the higher upfront cost for customers and a marginal increase in third-party exposure, which might not act as a deterrent for vehicle purchase,” said a motor insurance expert from a private insurance company.
 
According to General Insurance Council data, motor premiums collected rose 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹26,425.68 crore as of June 2026. Of this, Motor TP premium rose 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15,419.12 crore.
 
Industry experts believe the move could boost insurance penetration and coverage, leading to higher Motor TP premium growth.
 
Das said the increase in Motor TP tenure might result in a marginal increase in premiums for the industry, while effective implementation of the proposal to deny fuel to uninsured vehicles could potentially improve insurance penetration and adoption.
 
Paras Pasricha, business head - motor insurance at Policybazaar, said improving awareness around the importance of maintaining valid motor insurance was equally important. “Measures such as linking fuel purchases to insurance verification can act as both an effective enforcement tool and a reminder to keep policies active,” he said.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Insurance firm CEOs see pay hikes as Irdai tightens compensation rules

Life insurers' new business premium rises 20.7% to ₹47,005 crore in July

General insurance shares up after Supreme Court's Motor TP directions

Premium

Irdai's revised share-transfer regulations may raise compliance burden

General Insurance Council defends fever admission advisory framework

Topics :motor third-party insurance premiumsSupreme CourtAcko General Insurance

First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Next Story