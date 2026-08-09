SC's motor TP direction may raise insurer commissions, consumer costs

“While the Supreme Court ruling is good, commercial vehicles contribute to more than 60 per cent of TP claims, but there is no decision on that front. Also, business lies with the dealership today and the commissions are very high there,” said Animesh Das, managing director and chief executive officer, ACKO General Insurance.
Consumers are likely to face higher costs as leverage will remain with dealership channels, which may charge higher commissions because customers are locked in for a longer period, Das said.
“Increasing mandatory tenure may not materially improve overall insurance coverage. The real insurance gap is among older vehicles, where customers are more likely to remain uninsured. It can be resolved only by making insurance more affordable, reducing excessive commission costs, improving customer awareness and making the claims experience easier,” he said.