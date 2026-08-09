SC's motor TP direction may raise insurer commissions, consumer costs

The Supreme Court’s directions on Motor Third Party (TP) insurance may raise upfront costs for consumers and commission pressure for motor insurers, according to industry experts. The move may have a limited impact on underinsurance, as commercial vehicles, which account for a major share of uninsured vehicles, are not covered by the direction.

In its recent judgment, the Supreme Court directed the insurance regulator to examine increasing the mandatory Motor TP insurance tenure to four years for four-wheelers from the existing three years and to six years for two-wheelers from the existing five years. It also proposed a pilot project to deny fuel to uninsured vehicles at petrol pumps to improve insurance penetration and premium growth.

“Increasing mandatory tenure may not materially improve overall insurance coverage. The real insurance gap is among older vehicles, where customers are more likely to remain uninsured. It can be resolved only by making insurance more affordable, reducing excessive commission costs, improving customer awareness and making the claims experience easier,” he said.

Consumers are likely to face higher costs as leverage will remain with dealership channels, which may charge higher commissions because customers are locked in for a longer period, Das said.

“While the Supreme Court ruling is good, commercial vehicles contribute to more than 60 per cent of TP claims, but there is no decision on that front. Also, business lies with the dealership today and the commissions are very high there,” said Animesh Das, managing director and chief executive officer, ACKO General Insurance.

According to Acko, renewal among two-wheelers drops sharply after the existing five-year mandatory policy, with only around 20-21 per cent of customers renewing in the sixth year. This has contributed to older vehicles remaining uninsured, as customers have little recall of renewing their insurance after the initial mandatory period.

Industry estimates suggest consumers could see an additional upfront cost of around ₹800-₹1,000 for two-wheelers and ₹4,000-₹5,000 for private cars. The share of uninsured private cars is estimated at around 20-25 per cent, compared with 65 per cent for two-wheelers and around 40 per cent for commercial vehicles.