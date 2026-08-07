Insurance firm CEOs see pay hikes as Irdai tightens compensation rules

Behind Chugh, the pay gap to the next tier of insurance chiefs was wide. Kamlesh Rao of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance was the second-highest earner among the group at Rs 10.45 crore, though that was down from Rs 11.20 crore in FY25. His fixed pay stood at Rs 4.99 crore, including Rs 20 lakh in perquisites, while variable pay of Rs 5.46 crore was split between Rs 2.20 crore in cash and Rs 3.26 crore in deferred components, with no share-linked element. The insurer separately paid out Rs 1.75 crore in deferred remuneration relating to earlier years, and granted Rao 335,731 stock options and performance stock units under Aditya Birla Capital's 2022 employee scheme, disclosed without an assigned monetary value.