Consensus seems to be pause by RBI's MPC, says SBI chairman C S Setty

State Bank of India (SBI) is witnessing robust credit growth, including healthy corporate loan demand, which is expected to see a double-digit increase this financial year. In an interview with Manojit Saha and Abhijit Lele in Mumbai, C S Setty, chairman of India’s largest bank, says effective liability management will help the bank to protect its margin above 3 per cent. Edited excerpts:

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee will announce the policy review later this week. Do you think the recent sharp depreciation of the rupee, along with sluggish deposit growth, could be a hindrance to reducing the policy repo rate further?

For the policy repo rate, I don’t think they (the RBI) are looking at deposit mobilisation. The policy rate is dependent on the dynamics of growth and inflation — at least that’s what classical monetary theory says. While we have witnessed robust growth in the second quarter (Q2), the modest inflation rate calls for some rate action. I think the robust growth rate is going to be a communication challenge for monetary policy in case the rate cut has to happen. It is also a fact that the low prices are basically on account of low food prices. That can anytime turn the other way. So it all depends on the RBI’s monetary inflationary expectations — the inflationary trajectory. I think before the GDP (gross domestic product) numbers came, it was a close call. And after the GDP numbers, I think everybody is looking for a pause. Broadly, the consensus seems to be to pause, but we’ll have to wait and see.

How has credit growth been so far? Are there pockets where you see overheating? We are witnessing robust credit growth. I think after the reforms in goods and services tax and also income-tax benefits, given in the first quarter, we have revised our credit growth expectations to 12-14 per cent (FY26). And that I think is moderate growth. We are not witnessing any overheating or fearsome growth rates in any sector. Which are the sectors contributing to this growth? Retail, agriculture, and micro, small, and medium enterprises have been growing in a robust manner — 14-15 per cent — for the last several quarters. The new thing is good growt in corporate credit. We hope we’ll be having double-digit growth of around 10 per cent. Q2 was when we saw it picking up and now it is sustained.

Which are the areas driving growth in corporate credit? Growth in corporate credit picks up from better utilisation of working capital by Indian companies. The fiscal measures, as well as the RBI’s steps in providing liquidity and a rate cut, have helped in sustaining consumption demand. And this sustained consumption demand will prompt companies to utilise working capital better. And this is what we witnessed in Q2 and we are witnessing now too. And the second is where we have approved term loans and people start drawing them. And that also is visible. The third thing is where people are engaging with us on capital expenditure.

There are sectors, particularly steel and cement, that still are yet to see capital expenditure picking up. Even if they are undertaking capital expenditure, some of the large companies in this sector have good cash balances and they are consuming them. But in sectors such as renewables, roads, data centres, and refineries, we have been seeing good growth. Coming to liabilities, do you think a rate cut will make deposit mobilisation further challenging? More than rate cuts, we need to look at liquidity, which the RBI tries to provide. The RBI has been proactive and it did some open market operations (OMOs). The expectation is that it will do such operations, which will infuse liquidity into the system.

SBI’s credit-deposit ratio was close to 69 per cent in Q2. Has it touched 70 per cent? I think it is above 70 per cent now. But there is no concern on liquidity or capital. Even if we have an outside chance of ~12 trillion credit growth, we can still comfortably support that. Do you see any further reduction in deposit rates? On fixed deposits, it would be difficult to cut rates. We must realise that despite the 100 basis-point repo rate cut, the rates for fixed deposits have not been cut as much. Many of us are trying to increase Casa (current accounts, savings accounts). We have not reached the 45-46 level we did at the time of the pandemic. We should be looking at 38-39 per cent.

Will these steps ensure the net interest margin will improve further? Once you get liability management right, this will help to reduce the cost of resources. That is contributing to the protection of margins. Even if there is a rate cut in December, which seems to be a little close call, we should be able to protect it above 3 per cent. What will be the additional provision requirement for SBI while transitioning to the expected credit loss (ECL) framework (for loan-loss provisioning)? It is too early to talk about the numbers. A few things that we need to focus on is the shape of the final guidelines. Assuming that the current guidelines will be the final guidelines, we need to focus on refining the models, which SBI is well prepared for. Just a slight tweak here and there is required.

Have you sought any relaxation? We had some suggestions, and they were not only in terms of modelling. It is important to realise the impact itself would be manageable because of the long transition window, which is available. The RBI has released draft norms for acquisition financing by Indian banks. How do you see this new area of financing? This development is more about putting confidence in Indian banking. It is a good beginning. And there will be enough guardrails as they (the RBI) have said in the draft guidelines. We are engaging with them as to how we can moderate the guidelines. It will be a calibrated and prudent approach. We are not in a hurry to build books on that.

We will be setting up a specialised acquisition-financing entity within the corporate banking unit. And we would also use our merchant banking unit. SBI Caps will be part of that. There are multinational banks doing this in India. We will collaborate with them. The draft caps funding 10 per cent of Tier-I capital. Do you think it is restrictive? It can be more. Now, the cap can be further enhanced. So, anyway we have given some suggestions there. There are talks about the next phase of consolidation among Indian banks. What will be the approach of SBI?