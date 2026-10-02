Govt should have made RBI's 2022 inflation failure report public: Janak Raj

FIT essentially means the central bank is required to bring inflation back to the target over the medium term, not immediately. The idea is to ensure that the economy does not suffer undue output loss or forgo growth due to any unexpected shock. However, flexibility comes at the cost of greater inflation volatility. Hence, there is a tradeoff between flexibility and credibility. It is significant that unlike some countries where the medium term has been defined as two years, in many central banks, including in India, the timeframe within which the inflation rate is required to be brought back to the target has not been defined. This gives the RBI the flexibility to reckon with transitory supply shocks, but it also places a greater onus on communication to keep expectations anchored as to when the rate will return to target. Therefore, the challenge for any central bank, while exercising greater flexibility, is to ensure that it does not dent its credibility.