MPC internal members must think independently of RBI: Ashima Goyal

Ashima Goyal , former external member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and visiting professor at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), says the inflation-targeting band gives the MPC the flexibility to look through temporary food inflation. In an email interview with Anjali Kumari, she says, however, a problem can arise if there is too much focus on achieving and maintaining the centre-point target. Excerpts:

RBI has started providing core inflation forecasts. Do you think this clarity was much-needed for the market?

Yes, it helps in giving a sense of long-term or trend inflation beyond short-term volatility.

Does the relatively short tenure of external members of the MPC make it difficult to build institutional memory and consistency in monetary-policy decisions?

Even with the current tenure, it will help if all the external members do not change together. Then there will be some continuity.

Has dissent made the MPC better, or has the committee become more predictable and convergent over time? Do you think internal members should disagree more often?

Dissent is good, since it implies more exploration of the many aspects that affect the decision, leading to better understanding. In my term, I found disagreements happened more at times when the policy stance needed to change. Inflation-targeting has to be forward-looking.