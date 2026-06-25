AIF commitments near ₹17 trn, fund raises top ₹7 trn for the first time

Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), pooled investment vehicles catering to sophisticated investors, saw investment commitments jump to ₹16.94 trillion at the end of March 2026, recording a 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, commitments surged by more than 25 per cent.

Additionally, fund raises also crossed ₹7 trillion for the first time. Investments made from this pool stood at ₹6.76 trillion as of the end of FY26.

In terms of investments, real estate continued to be the top sector, with total investments reaching a record ₹1.29 trillion as of March, compared with ₹75,350 crore at the end of December 2025. While the financial services and information technology (IT) sectors saw a surge in investments, pharma recorded a marginal drop. However, healthcare providers and services gained ground.

The investment vehicle has seen rising interest over the past few years, with commitments increasing from ₹6.4 trillion at the end of March 2022 to nearly ₹17 trillion as of FY26. However, AIF managers said that, in the past few months, commitments have slowed amid uncertainty over the West Asia war. Commitments are usually drawn down in tranches by fund managers and are reflected progressively in the funds raised. AIFs gain momentum AIFs have a minimum investment threshold of ₹1 crore, though accredited investors are permitted to invest smaller amounts. These funds invest across a wide spectrum of assets, including infrastructure, MSMEs, start-ups and, in the case of Category III AIFs, complex trading strategies.