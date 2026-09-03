GIFT-IFSC based funds' commitment crosses $45 billion, shows data
Cumulative funds raised by non-retail schemes rose to $22.93 billion, while the number of fund management entities increased to 235 at the end of the June quarter
Cumulative funds raised by non-retail schemes rose to $22.93 billion, while the number of fund management entities increased to 235 at the end of the June quarter
|Cumulative
|Q1 FY26
|Q2
|Q3 FY26
|Q4 FY26
|Q1 FY27
|Commitments Raised
|22.11
|26.3
|32.13
|39.09
|45.08
|Funds Raised
|10.49
|12.27
|17.35
|19.51
|22.93
|Service
|Service
|Service
|Service
|Q1FY27 AUM ($ Mn)
|Discretionary & Non-Discretionary PMS
|239
|958.96
|270
|929.13
|Advisory Services
|99
|432.48
|100
|2,436.29
|Total
|338
|1,391.44
|370
|3,365.42
|Quarter (As of)
|Amount ($ mn)
|Sep-25
|536.2
|Dec-25
|630.1
|Mar-26
|747.3
|Jun-26
|851.09
|As of
|Total Investors
|Retail Schemes
|Jun-25
|3583
|0
|Sep-25
|4733
|255
|Dec-25
|6721
|1239
|Mar-26
|9594
|3438
|Jun-26
|16150
|8467
First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 5:25 PM IST