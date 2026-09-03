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Home / Markets / News / GIFT-IFSC based funds' commitment crosses $45 billion, shows data

GIFT-IFSC based funds' commitment crosses $45 billion, shows data

Cumulative funds raised by non-retail schemes rose to $22.93 billion, while the number of fund management entities increased to 235 at the end of the June quarter

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Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 6:13 PM IST
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The fund management ecosystem at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) expanded in the April-June quarter, with cumulative funds raised by non-retail schemes in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) rising to $22.93 billion as of June 30, from $19.51 billion at the end of March.
 
Cumulative commitments increased to $45.08 billion from $39.09 billion, while investments rose to $21.05 billion from $19.67 billion.
 
Fund Management Entities (FMEs) increased to 235 from 217 in the January-March quarter. The number of funds and schemes rose to 401 from 360, according to the latest quarterly bulletin of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).
 
Investor participation recorded a sharper increase, driven largely by retail investors. The total number of investors across IFSC fund schemes rose to 16,150 in June from 9,594 in March.
 
Retail scheme investors more than doubled to 8,467 from 3,438, accounting for more than half of the total increase during the quarter.
 
Retail fund management activity itself remained relatively small in absolute terms but expanded during the quarter.  Investments by retail schemes totaled $87.32 million, of which $18.78 million was invested in India and $68.54 million in foreign jurisdictions.
 
The quarter also saw a sharp expansion in the client base of Global Access Providers (GAPs), which facilitate access to overseas securities through the IFSC.
 
The number of clients onboarded by GAPs stood at 2.99 million as of June, compared with 2.51 million at the end of March, indicating that the GAP channel is emerging as a significant route for investors seeking access to international markets through GIFT IFSC. There were 18 GAPs operating in the IFSC at the end of June.
 
Trends in Non-retail Schemes in Gift-IFSC ($ bn) 
CumulativeQ1 FY26Q2Q3 FY26Q4 FY26Q1 FY27 
Commitments Raised22.1126.332.1339.0945.08 
Funds Raised10.4912.2717.3519.5122.93 
 Source: IFSCA Bulletin  Trends in PMS 
ServiceServiceServiceServiceQ1FY27 AUM ($ Mn)
Discretionary & Non-Discretionary PMS239958.96270929.13
Advisory Services99432.481002,436.29
Total3381,391.443703,365.42
 Funds raised from NRIs/OCIs 
Quarter (As of)Amount ($ mn)
Sep-25536.2
Dec-25630.1
Mar-26747.3
Jun-26851.09
 No. of Investors 
As ofTotal InvestorsRetail Schemes
Jun-2535830
Sep-254733255
Dec-2567211239
Mar-2695943438
Jun-26161508467
 Source: IFSCA Bulletin   
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Topics :InvestmentsGIFT City IFSCGIFT-IFSC

First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 5:25 PM IST

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