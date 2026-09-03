GIFT-IFSC based funds' commitment crosses $45 billion, shows data

The fund management ecosystem at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) expanded in the April-June quarter, with cumulative funds raised by non-retail schemes in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) rising to $22.93 billion as of June 30, from $19.51 billion at the end of March.

Cumulative commitments increased to $45.08 billion from $39.09 billion, while investments rose to $21.05 billion from $19.67 billion.

Fund Management Entities (FMEs) increased to 235 from 217 in the January-March quarter. The number of funds and schemes rose to 401 from 360, according to the latest quarterly bulletin of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).