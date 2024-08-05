AT-1 bonds' valuation by mutual funds to be based on yield-to-call: Sebi

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said that mutual funds will value Additional Tier 1 or AT-1 bonds based on yield to call (YTC) basis.

Yield to call is the expected return an investor gets if they buy a bond and hold it until the issuer repurchases it on the call date, before maturity.

This came after the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) recommended that AT-1 bonds should be valued based on yield to call to align with market practices and Ind AS 113 principles.

This recommendation applies only to the valuation of AT-1 bonds under Ind AS 113, not to other purposes.