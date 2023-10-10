Axis Bank, Fibe partner to launch India's first numberless credit card

To reduce the risk of identity theft and unauthorised access, private lender Axis Bank and fintech firm Fibe have launched India's first numberless credit card. The card will not display any card number, expiry date, or CVV number. These details will be available on the Fibe app.

The Fibe Axis Bank Credit Card is powered by RuPay and allows customers to link their credit card to the United Payments Interface (UPI). It also offers a tap-and-pay feature for all offline retail stores across the country.

"This numberless Axis Bank card will prioritise the security of our customers while offering a robust financial solution that empowers the smart and ambitious youth of our nation," said Sanjeev Moghe, president and head of Cards and Payments at Axis Bank.

"This reduces the risk of identity theft or unauthorised access to customers' card details, ensuring absolute security and privacy," the company added.

The card offers a flat 3 per cent cashback on online food delivery across all restaurant aggregators, local commute on leading ride-hailing apps, and entertainment on online ticketing platforms.

"In addition, customers also receive a 1 per cent cashback on all online and offline transactions," the company stated.

Moreover, the card provides customers with access to four domestic airport lounges per quarter and a fuel surcharge waiver for fuel spending between Rs 400 and Rs 5,000.

"This exceptional card represents a significant stride in our commitment to offering secure and inclusive financial solutions to the ambitious youth of India. We aim to empower our users with a safe and secure payment ecosystem, combined with the convenience of UPI payments, thereby establishing a new benchmark in the credit card industry," said Akshay Mehrotra, co-founder and chief executive officer of Fibe.