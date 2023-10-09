Home / Finance / News / Banking liquidity returns to surplus mode after three weeks: RBI data

Banking liquidity returns to surplus mode after three weeks: RBI data

Banks park Rs 2,760 cr with central bank as RBI hints at open market operations

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Liquidity fell into mode on September 15 on the back of advance tax outflows and goods and services tax payments.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Liquidity in the banking system returned to surplus on Friday, helped by government spending and after being in the deficit mode for three weeks.

Banks parked Rs 2,760 crore on Friday, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday.

“The surplus liquidity is because of government spending,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The RBI should be aware that is why they said on Friday that the liquidity is in surplus mode,” he said.

Liquidity fell into mode on September 15 on the back of advance tax outflows and goods and services tax payments.

The deficit liquidity neared Rs. 1.47 trillion on September 19, the highest since January 29, 2020, when it went up to Rs 3 trillion. Liquidity went into deficit mode for the first time in this financial year on August 21.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday that the central bank might conduct open market operations (OMO) to mop up excess liquidity.

“Going forward, while remaining nimble, we may have to consider OMO-sales to manage liquidity, consistent with the stance of monetary policy. The timing and quantum of such operations will depend on the evolving liquidity conditions,” said Das when he gave a statement on policy rates.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) panel kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the fourth consecutive time on Friday.

The MPC has identified high inflation as a major risk to macroeconomic stability and sustainable growth, said Das. Accordingly, the focus remains on aligning inflation to the 4 per cent target on a durable basis.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Liquidity surplus crosses Rs 1.75 trillion-mark on higher govt spending

Surplus liquidity falls to lowest in 2 months due to advance tax outflows

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

Call money rates may ease after RBI guv Das urges to lend in overnight mkt

RBI raises guardrails ahead of global index inflows, may sell bonds

Monetary policy: UCB gold loan limit, CoF tokenisation facility, and more

RBI policy hawkish, expect rate cut only in Apr-Jun 2024: Analysts

RBI doubles bullet repayment gold loan limits for urban co-op banks

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiabanking liquidityRBICentral bank

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story