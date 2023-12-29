Home / Finance / News / Bank credit growth to industry decelerates to 6.1% in Nov: RBI data

Bank credit growth to industry decelerates to 6.1% in Nov: RBI data

Among major industries, year-on-year credit growth to basic metal & metal products, food processing and textiles accelerated in Nov 2023 as compared with the corresponding month of the previous year

The RBI said the data has been collected from 41 scheduled commercial banks, accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit deployed by all banks.
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Growth of bank credit to industry decelerated to 6.1 per cent in November as against 13 per cent recorded in the same month last year, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Among major industries, year-on-year credit growth to basic metal & metal products, food processing and textiles accelerated in November 2023 as compared with the corresponding month of the previous year, while that to all engineering, chemicals & chemical products, and infrastructure decelerated.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, credit growth to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 18.2 per cent in November from 14 per cent a year ago.

According to the data on "Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit -- November 2023", personal loan growth decelerated to 18.6 per cent (y-o-y) in November (19.9 per cent a year ago), due to moderation in credit growth to housing.

Credit to the services sector grew 21.9 per cent in November as against 21.3 per cent a year ago. Credit growth to non-banking financial companies tapered down during the month.

The RBI said the data has been collected from 41 scheduled commercial banks, accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit deployed by all banks.

Non-food bank credit registered a growth of 16.3 per cent in November as compared with 17.6 per cent a year ago, the RBI added.

Also Read

Rs 50,000 cr FDI in food processing sector in last 9 years: PM Modi

Centre for second PLI scheme for processing millet-based foods: Official

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

SJVN secures Rs 10,000 cr construction finance facility from banks

Govt raises Sukanya Samriddhi, 3-yr term deposit interest rates by 20 bps

RBI extends Payments Infrastructure Development Fund scheme till 2025

Many Indian HNIs being asked by foreign banks to shut accounts: Report

PNB gets board approval to raise Rs 7,500 crore through QIP or FPO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :bank credit growthRBIBank creditmetal sectorFood processing industry

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story