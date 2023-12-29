Home / Companies / News / PNB gets board approval to raise Rs 7,500 crore through QIP or FPO

PNB gets board approval to raise Rs 7,500 crore through QIP or FPO

The fundraising exercise will be done in one or more tranches during the next financial year, the state-owned bank said in a late-evening regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 6:42 AM IST
Punjab National Bank on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 7,500 crore capital through QIP or FPO.

The fundraising exercise will be done in one or more tranches during the next financial year, the state-owned bank said in a late-evening regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The board of directors, during a meeting on Thursday, approved the proposal for raising equity capital for an amount aggregating up to Rs 7,500 crore in one or more tranches during 2024-25 through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or Follow-on Public Offering (FPO) or any other permitted mode or a combination, it said.

 

Topics :PNBIPOsQIPFundraising

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 6:42 AM IST

