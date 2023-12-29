Home / Finance / News / Govt raises Sukanya Samriddhi, 3-yr term deposit interest rates by 20 bps

Govt raises Sukanya Samriddhi, 3-yr term deposit interest rates by 20 bps

the deposit under Sukanya Samriddhi scheme would attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent from the existing 8 per cent, while the 3-year term deposit would become 7.1 per cent

he government on Friday raised the interest rates on Sukanya Samriddhi scheme by 20 basis points and three-year term deposit scheme by 10 basis points for the January-March quarter.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The government on Friday raised the interest rates on Sukanya Samriddhi scheme by 20 basis points and three-year term deposit scheme by 10 basis points for the January-March quarter, while retaining the rates for all other small savings schemes.

According to a finance ministry circular, the deposit under Sukanya Samriddhi scheme would attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent from the existing 8 per cent, while the 3-year term deposit would become 7.1 per cent from the current 7 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, the interest rates for popular PPF and savings deposits have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The rates were the same during the December quarter.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra is 7.5 per cent and the investments will mature in 115 months.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) remained unchanged at 7.7 per cent for January 1 to March 31, 2024, period.

There is no increase in interest rate for the Monthly Income Scheme, and this will earn 7.4 per cent for the investors.

The government notifies the interest rate on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices, every quarter.

The Reserve Bank since May 2022 has raised the benchmark lending rate by 2.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent, prompting banks to raise interest rates on deposits as well.

However, the RBI has maintained the status quo on policy rate in the last five consecutive Monetary Policy Committee meetings since February this year.

Also Read

Govt relaxes norms for small savings schemes: Check details here

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI announces 2-day repo for $6 billion as overnight rates stay elevated

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI extends Payments Infrastructure Development Fund scheme till 2025

Many Indian HNIs being asked by foreign banks to shut accounts: Report

PNB gets board approval to raise Rs 7,500 crore through QIP or FPO

RBI permits ICICI Pru Mutual Fund to acquire 10% stake in Federal, RBL Bank

Retail investor interest in derivative trading, SMIDS concerning: RBI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sukanya Samriddhi YojanaInterest rate hikeNational Savings Certificatesmall savings schemesRBI

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story