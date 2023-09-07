Banks have no option but to partner with fintech, says K V Kamath

Banks have no option but to collaborate and digitise with fintech companies, said KV Kamath, the Chairman of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) on Thursday.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, Kamath said that fintechs possess immense potential to both disrupt existing systems and engage in collaborative efforts. “They stand poised to expand their presence not only in India but also on a global scale,” he said.

“Banks have no option... The ability of the people in this fintech event to disrupt and collaborate is enormous. Digitisation of existing players can prove to be a disrupter,” said Kamath, who is also the chairman of Jio Financial Services — the financial services arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

He also said that India will be a $25 trillion economy in 25 years and digital India will drive 20–25 per cent of this growth.

“Digital India will contribute not less than between 25–30 per cent in this $25 trillion journey; we are looking at a big chunk of growth coming from the people in this room,” he said.

Kamath said that India currently excels in virtually every digital domain and commended the nation's swift progress across various digital sectors, underscoring India's increasing impact on the global stage.

The veteran banker also stressed the significance of profitability within the fintech sector, as he said, "Growth without profit is unsustainable and short-lived."