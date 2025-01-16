Bond yields drop 6 bps to 6.75% on RBI's daily VRR auction assurance

Yields on the 10-year government bond dropped 6 basis points (bps) to close at 6.75 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assured banks of conducting variable rate repo (VRR) auctions on a daily basis until further notice.

The short-term three-year bond yield fell by 8 bps to 6.69 per cent.

In the first VRR auction conducted today since the announcement on Wednesday, the RBI received bids worth Rs 30,760 crore against a notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore. Primary dealers emerged as the main participants, while banks showed limited participation, according to market participants. The RBI allocated the funds at a weighted average rate of 6.51 per cent.

On January 10, the RBI conducted a VRR auction worth Rs 2.25 trillion, which was oversubscribed. “As a result, banks did not have a requirement today. Once the money goes back after 14 days, banks will need the funds,” said the head of treasury at a public sector bank.

Additionally, the maturity of government securities worth Rs 12,000 crore on Thursday eased liquidity pressures on banks, which further led to subdued demand. Market participants noted that banks’ participation in the VRR auctions is expected to pick up after the goods and services tax (GST) outflows.

“The banks had some inflow because of maturity, and liquidity has eased. Today (Thursday), primary dealers took most of the funds. Banks will participate more after GST outflows,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.

The RBI on Wednesday said it will conduct daily variable rate repo auctions on all working days in Mumbai until further notice. The daily auctions are aimed at addressing the current liquidity tightness in the banking system.

The liquidity deficit in the banking system has exceeded Rs 2 trillion over the past few days. According to the latest data, the banking system faced a liquidity deficit of Rs 2.22 trillion on Wednesday.

The situation is expected to worsen further after the start of GST outflows later this month.

Further, the government repurchased Rs 9,892 crore worth of government bonds through a buyback auction conducted by the RBI on Thursday. The government had offered to repurchase Rs 30,000 crore worth of securities, including bonds maturing in 2025 and early 2026.

The bonds offered for buyback included the 7.72 per cent bond maturing on May 25, 2025; the 5.22 per cent bond maturing on June 15, 2025; the 8.20 per cent bond maturing on September 24, 2025; the 5.15 per cent bond maturing on November 9, 2025; and the 7.59 per cent bond maturing on January 11, 2026.

“The RBI is taking measures to infuse liquidity, which the market has taken positively,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The bonds that matured today were the only scheduled inflows for the quarter. We are expecting more measures from the RBI,” he added.

By repurchasing its outstanding bonds from the market before maturity, the government reduces its liabilities and strengthens its fiscal position. This process involves using government funds to buy back these bonds, which are then typically retired, decreasing the total outstanding debt. This strategy allows the government to improve its debt profile by repurchasing higher-cost or shorter-term bonds.