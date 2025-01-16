Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / RBI updates Fema regulations to boost cross-border rupee transactions

RBI updates Fema regulations to boost cross-border rupee transactions

The RBI has updated FEMA regulations to encourage cross-border INR transactions, including settling trade, investments, and export payments, with foreign currency accounts allowed

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Photo: Reuters
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
To promote cross-border transactions in rupees and other local or national currencies, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in collaboration with the central government, has reviewed the current regulations under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, the central bank said in a press release on Thursday.
 
As a result, the following amendments have been made to the existing FEMA guidelines:
 
>Authorised dealer banks' overseas branches can now open INR accounts for residents outside India, facilitating the settlement of all permissible current and capital account transactions with residents in India.
 
>Residents outside India can use the balances in their repatriable INR accounts, such as the Special Non-resident Rupee Account (SNRA) and SRVA, to settle legitimate transactions with other non-resident individuals.
 
>Residents outside India can use their repatriable INR account balances for foreign investments, including Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in non-debt instruments.
 
>Indian exporters are now allowed to open foreign currency accounts abroad to settle trade transactions, receive export proceeds, and use those funds to pay for imports.

Also Read

RBI must shun excessive forex market intervention, says former head

Rupee slide raises doubts over rate cuts in February, analysts caution

Rupee hits new low of 86.68 per dollar as oil importers boost demand

RBI likely sold dollars heavily before local spot market open, say traders

Rupee recovers from record low, rises 21 paise to 86.49 against US dollar

 
To further encourage the use of the Indian rupee (INR) in international trade, the Special Rupee Vostro Account (SRVA) was introduced in July 2022. Several foreign banks have since established SRVAs with Indian banks. Additionally, the RBI has signed MoUs with the central banks of the UAE, Indonesia, and the Maldives to promote cross-border transactions in local currencies.
 
In December 2023, the Foreign Exchange Management (Manner of Receipt and Payment) Regulations were updated to enable cross-border transactions in all foreign currencies, including the local currencies of trading partner countries, as well as the INR.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee falls 4 paise to 86.44 against US dollar during early trade

After 5-day streak of lows, rupee posts best day in 7 mths against dollar

RBI to conduct daily VRR auctions from Friday to infuse liquidity

India's digital evolution on post-pandemic treadmill: Ranks 8th in momentum

Premium

Why did RBI replace flexible exchange rate with de facto peg against dollar

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story