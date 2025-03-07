CCI's draft conduct rules place restrictions on employee investments

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday proposed restricting investments of its employees and their dependent children in commodity derivatives, equity, and equity-related instruments.

In its ‘Draft CCI Conduct Rules 2025’, the antitrust watchdog said that the draft rules were meant to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the vigilance administration in the competition regulator, ensure confidentiality, and set high standards of ethics among its employees.

“No employee shall make any direct or indirect investment in commodity derivatives, equity and equity-related instruments including convertible debentures and warrants, except units of mutual funds, non-convertible bonds and non-convertible debentures, initial public offerings and in rights issues in respect of the shares already held by them,” it said.