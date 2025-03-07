Home / Finance / News / CCI's draft conduct rules place restrictions on employee investments

CCI's draft conduct rules place restrictions on employee investments

The antitrust watchdog has said that the draft rules are meant to strengthen the regulatory framework governing vigilance administration in the Commission

Competition commission of India, CCI

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday proposed restricting investments of its employees and their dependent children in commodity derivatives, equity, and equity-related instruments. 
 
In its ‘Draft CCI Conduct Rules 2025’, the antitrust watchdog said that the draft rules were meant to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the vigilance administration in the competition regulator, ensure confidentiality, and set high standards of ethics among its employees.
 
“No employee shall make any direct or indirect investment in commodity derivatives, equity and equity-related instruments including convertible debentures and warrants, except units of mutual funds, non-convertible bonds and non-convertible debentures, initial public offerings and in rights issues in respect of the shares already held by them,” it said.
 
These restrictions will also be applicable on investments made by the employee’s spouse, dependent children, dependent parents, and dependent parents-in-law out of the monies received from the employee. 
According to experts most regulators allow their staff members to invest but ensure that they make necessary disclosures regarding the same. 
 
The Commission has also proposed that every employee shall maintain strictest secrecy regarding the CCI’s affairs and shall not divulge or disclose, directly or indirectly, any information of a confidential nature or relating to the working of the Commission.  
 
“The nature of work in the Competition Commission is commercially sensitive. The officials working in the Commission deal with confidential and commercially sensitive information received from various parties, which require a high level of maintenance of confidentiality in handling such matters,” the CCI said.
 
Currently, the CCI follows the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, under its Rule 7 of CCI Rules 2009. It deals with salary, allowances, and other terms and conditions of service of the Secretary and officer and other employees of the Commission, and the number of such officers and other employees.
 
The CCI has invited stakeholders to submit written comments on its draft rules within 30 days, ending on April 6, 2025. The Competition Act, 2002, was enacted to promote and sustain competition in markets, prevent practices from having adverse effects on competition, protect the interests of consumers, and ensure freedom of trade carried on by other participants in India.
   
Topics :Competition Commission of India CCIstock marketsCCIinitial public offerings

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

