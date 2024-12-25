Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Centre appoints Arunish Chawla as new Revenue Secretary in FinMin

Centre appoints Arunish Chawla as new Revenue Secretary in FinMin

Chawla will take over from Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, who is holding the additional charge of Revenue Secretary

Arunish Chawla
Arunish Chawla (Image posted on X by @Pharmadept)
Monika Yadav Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 10:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
About a month before the presentation of the Budget, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday appointed secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals Arunish Chawla as the next revenue secretary. 
 
A 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Bihar cadre, Chawla will take over from economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth.
 
Seth is holding additional charge of revenue secretary following Sanjay Malhotra’s appointment as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor.
 
Chawla has been serving as secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals within the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers since November 1, 2023.
 
The appointments’ panel, in a notification, said Chawla will continue to hold additional charge of secretary in the Ministry of Culture until a regular appointment is made. Chawla has more than three years in service left with his tenure scheduled to end in July 2028.
 
Between 2014 and 2016, Chawla served as a joint secretary in the Expenditure Department of the finance ministry.

Also Read

Budget wishlist: Hospitals want rise in allocation, better PMJAY rates

Premium

Will Budget 2025-26 fulfil promises on fiscal deficit and reforms?

Finance ministry weighs phasing out customs duty exemptions in Budget 2025

Premium

Mid-Year Review: Govt sets focus on public spending, social security net

Premium

Oil and gas producers call for tax reforms in the upcoming Budget

 
He has also held the position of minister (economics) at the Indian Embassy in the United States and worked as a senior economist with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
 
Chawla holds a postgraduate and PhD in economics from the London School of Economics.
 
Over the course of his career, Chawla has held numerous significant positions as well.
 
He served as additional chief secretary of planning and development, during which he also acted as secretary of the Bihar State Planning Board and project director of the Bihar Disaster Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Society.
 
In addition, he also made contributions to urban development as additional chief secretary for urban development and housing. He was also managing director of the Patna Metro Rail Corporation.
 
Chawla's responsibilities will include implementing a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act, rationalising goods and services tax (GST) rates, conducting a review of Customs duty, improving tax collection and digital transformations, among others.
 
Also, the appointments committee appointed textiles secretary Rachna Shah as new secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training.
 
Neelam Shami Rao, currently secretary in the National Commission of Minorities, is the new textiles secretary.
 
Amit Agrawal, chief executive officer (CEO) at the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), will become secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals. Vineet Joshi has been appointed secretary in the Department of Higher Education.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

In a first, micro insurance premium in life segment tops Rs 10k cr in FY24

PPI wallets register 20% drop to 1.14 bn in November, says RBI data

Banks' average daily reserves fall after FIT framework: RBI report

Rupee's Real Effective Exchange Rate climbs to 108.14 in Nov: RBI report

Outward remittances under LRS rise 10.6% in October, shows RBI data

Topics :Union BudgetFinance Ministrycentral government

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story