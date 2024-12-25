In a first, micro insurance premium in life segment tops Rs 10k cr in FY24

New business premium (NBP) from micro insurance in life insurance has surpassed Rs 10,000 crore for the first time in the financial year 2023–24, according to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) annual report for FY24.

In FY24, the overall new business premium under the micro insurance segment for life insurance rose to Rs 10,860.39 crore, a 23.5 per cent increase from Rs 8,792.8 crore in FY23. The individual NBP under the segment dropped 23.78 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 152.57 crore, while the group NBP rose by 24.61 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10,707.82 crore.

Private life insurers dominate the segment, accounting for over Rs 10,708.4 crore, while the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) contributed nearly Rs 152 crore.

Private sector insurers collected group premiums worth Rs 10,690.73 crore from 469 schemes, while LIC collected Rs 17.09 crore from 4,993 schemes. The total lives covered under the scheme stood at 178.39 million.

The number of micro insurance agents at the end of FY24 stood at 1.02 lakh, with 19,166 agents belonging to public sector life insurers and the remaining 82,682 to private sector life insurers.

Out of the total micro insurance agents, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) formed 4.49 per cent, self-help groups (SHGs) 0.25 per cent, microfinance institutions (MFIs) 0.24 per cent, business correspondents (BCs) 0.12 per cent, and other micro insurance (MI) agents 94.90 per cent.

Micro insurance, intended for the protection of low-income people, offers affordable insurance products to help them cope with and recover from financial losses. The sale of these products received a nudge after the insurance regulator introduced regulations for the distribution of micro insurance in 2005.

In July 2015, Irdai issued micro insurance norms to develop the micro insurance market in India. As per the regulations, the sum assured in micro insurance products offered for life, pension, or health benefits is capped at Rs 2 lakh, with an annual premium for micro variable insurance products under the non-linked non-par platform capped at Rs 6,000.

The major government-sponsored micro insurance schemes under the life segment include Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). The premiums accrued through retail schemes continue to be low.

The concept of a ‘micro insurance agent’ was introduced with the aim of attracting more intermediaries to the segment and leveraging grassroots organisations like cooperatives and self-help groups (SHGs) to serve a large section of the low-income population.