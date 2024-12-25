Budget wishlist: Hospitals want rise in allocation, better PMJAY rates

The hospital sector has rolled out a robust wishlist for the upcoming Budget, with increased health spending, vertical expansion of hospitals, and viable reimbursement rates under government-led insurance schemes such as Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) leading the agenda.

According to the Nathealth-Hospital Federation of India, the sector is pushing for an increase in healthcare spending to 2.5 per cent of the GDP, with a focus on reducing cancer care costs and tuberculosis (TB) eradication.

The body states that the number of cancer cases in India is on a sharp rise, with projections showing an increase from 1.3 million cases in 2020 to 1.5 million cases in 2025.

“India’s current population of approximately 1.35 billion requires around 7,500 cancer-saving high-end medical equipment to ensure adequate coverage for cancer treatment. However, India currently has only around 750 to 800 such equipment,” it added.

Hospital associations claim that the removal of customs duties and a reduction of goods and services tax (GST) to 5 per cent on oncology radiation equipment, such as linear accelerators (LINACs), can expand cancer treatment capacity in underserved regions.

The sector is also expecting a revision in reimbursement rates for government health insurance schemes, with the rates being linked to the consumer price index (CPI) to ensure financial viability, given that many rates have remained unchanged for nearly a decade.

This comes as hospitals have previously complained of delays in reimbursements related to the schemes.

Also Read

Highlighting the issues, Giridhar Gyani, director general, Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), said that there needs to be timely and adequate reimbursements under Ayushman Bharat, including the implementation of interest payments for delayed payments and a comprehensive review of rates linked to inflation.

The industry body has also pushed for encouraging vertical expansion of hospitals by permitting hospital heights up to 60 metres nationwide, from the current limit of 45 metres or lower in the building code, allowing the build-up of critical healthcare infrastructure through high-rise vertical expansion.

“This can be supported by funding for fire safety upgrades to ensure compliance in high-rise healthcare facilities,” Abhay Soi, president, Nathealth, and chairman and managing director, Max Healthcare, said.

Among other demands is strengthening health infrastructure by adding 2.5 to 3 million hospital beds nationwide through viability gap funding (VGF) and long-term, low-interest capital investments, fostering participation from mid-sized and smaller healthcare providers.

“To stimulate private sector participation and enhance healthcare accessibility in the private sector, we recommend exploring options such as tax breaks, streamlined regulatory processes, and targeted funding for infrastructure development in Tier-II and Tier-III cities,” Gyani said.