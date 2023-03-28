Home / Finance / News / Centre may announce Aadhaar-based KYC norms for small savings schemes

Centre may announce Aadhaar-based KYC norms for small savings schemes

The simplified KYC, along with small savings rates for the April-June 2023 quarter, may be announced on March 31, the official said

Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
Centre may announce Aadhaar-based KYC norms for small savings schemes

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre is soon likely to announce Aadhaar-based simplified Know Your Customer (KYC) norms for small savings schemes, in a bid to cut down compliance and attract more small investors into these sch

Topics :Nirmala Sitharamansmall savings schemesKYC norms

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

Also Read

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

Some small savings schemes see up to 30-basis point hike for Q3 of FY23

G-20 sets up an expert panel on multilateral institution reforms

SC's fraud-tagging ruling may lengthen process for banks: UCO Bank MD & CEO

EXIM Bank expects foreign currency borrowings to be $3-3.5 bn in FY24

MPC should raise rates by 25 bps next week: Economists tell RBI

RBI likely to hike rates by 25 basis points next week, says economist

Next Story