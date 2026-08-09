Centre to push for NCDC power expansion through cooperative law amendment

Also, with the expanding role of cooperatives, many statutory bodies, state government agencies and other specialised entities are increasingly engaged in providing infrastructure, technology, processing, marketing, financial and other services for the development of cooperatives.

However, since such entities may not be registered as cooperative societies, the Corporation is currently unable to finance them directly, even when their activities are intended to benefit the cooperative sector.

The draft Bill also seeks to remove the geographical restriction applicable to industrial goods, enabling assistance for such activities irrespective of their location; update certain statutory references and omit obsolete provisions relating to institutions and frameworks that no longer exist; confer upon the NCDC such incidental powers as may be necessary for the effective discharge of its functions; and enable the Corporation to collect and furnish credit or other information to specified authorities and financial institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India, for the efficient discharge of its functions.