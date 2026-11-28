The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has brought the deadline for interoperability in the account aggregator (AA) network forward by a month to December 1 from December 31. Interoperability will now go live on the same day as the network's new pricing model.

Reserve Bank Information Technology (ReBIT), the RBI's wholly owned technology subsidiary, told ecosystem participants about the change in an email reviewed by Business Standard.

"All Account Aggregators (AAs), Financial Information Providers (FIPs), and Financial Information Users (FIUs) are requested to note that the Interoperability adoption deadline has been revised from 31st December 2026 to 1st December 2026," said the email from ReBIT's Account Aggregator Team.

An email sent to the RBI on the matter did not elicit a response till press time.

"By December 1, participants are expected to have successfully completed a user acceptance testing (UAT) for interoperability implementation, after which they should roll out to production," said B G Mahesh, chief executive officer (CEO), Sahamati, the self-regulatory organisation for the AA ecosystem.

Mahesh said that account aggregators and large FIPs as well as FIUs were expected to be ready by the deadline and were working with technology service providers to get interoperability up to speed.