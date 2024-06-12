Home / Finance / News / DFS organises workshop in collaboration with Google on financial frauds

The workshop was attended by Vivek Joshi, secretary, DFS, senior officials of public sector banks, DFS, and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday organised a workshop with Google on financial frauds, emerging trends, and mitigation strategies.

The workshop was attended by Vivek Joshi, secretary, DFS, senior officials of public sector banks, DFS, and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

According to the DFS, the deliberations covered recent trends of frauds, risk mitigation measures adopted by Google such as Play Protect API innovations, and initiatives taken in participation with law enforcement agencies, the Department of Telecom, and DFS, such as blocking suspicious numbers and blacklisting fraudulent loan apps, etc.

"Insights were also shared on recent fraud trends on Google Pay/UPI and innovations in response," DFS said in a post on social media platform X.

