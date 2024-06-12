Home / Finance / News / RBI's reserve maintenance system for banks fails on Tuesday, say traders

RBI's reserve maintenance system for banks fails on Tuesday, say traders

Indian banks need to park 4.5 per cent of their net deposits with the central bank and must maintain at least 90 per cent of this requirement every day

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Mumbai: A security personnel stands near the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai, Friday, June 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 12:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's central bank system that enables lenders to manage their day-to-day liquidity needs did not work on Tuesday due to a technical issue, treasury officials said, its first such failure since it was set up nearly four years ago.
 
The automated sweep-in and sweep-out system (ASISO), using which banks park funds at the central bank's Standing Deposit Facility and borrow at its Marginal Standing Facility, went down and funds were neither debited nor credited by the Reserve Bank of India, the officials said.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"There was a technical issue, and the ASISO facility in e-kuber that gets automatically triggered around midnight did not go through, so funds have not changed hands," a senior treasury official at a large private bank said.
 
The central bank did not immediately reply to a Reuters' query seeking comment.
 
The treasury officials declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media.
 
As of 10:45 a.m. IST on Wednesday, the RBI did not publish a daily money market operation statement, which has data on liquidity position of the banking system, and is generally published at 9:00 a.m. IST.
 
Indian banks need to park 4.5 per cent of their net deposits with the central bank and must maintain at least 90 per cent of this requirement every day. The Marginal Standing Facility helps lenders who are short of funds access them from the central bank.
 
"It is still not clear whether the system is working, but the central bank should not penalise banks that were short of cash maintenance requirement, as the fault has been from the system's side," a trader said.

Also Read

RBI may keep interest rates on hold as slim Modi win boosts fiscal risks

Dollar swap option returns to India after RBI rule change for lenders

Bond buyback signals RBI's easing stance, may switch to neutral, says Citi

RBI plans curbs on suspect bank accounts to fight cyber fraud: Report

CFA bats for enhanced climate accountability measures in RBI's draft norms

Rupee appreciates 5 paise to 83.54 against US dollar in early trade

RBI likely intervened in NDF to stop rupee from hitting record low: Traders

Rupee hits new low of 83.57 against US dollar ahead of Fed meeting

Is the Centre planning to decriminalise minor I-T offences in 100 days?

IBBI proposes reducing compliance burden, simplifying forms for RPs

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaShaktikanta DasRBI PolicyRBI GovernorReserve Bank

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story