Digital payments increase 12.6% at March-end 2024, shows RBI data

Digital payments across the country registered a 12.6 per cent on-year rise as on March 31, 2024, according to RBI's index that measures the adoption of online transactions.

RBI's Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) stood at 445.5 at the end of March 2024 compared to 418.77 in September 2023 and 395.57 in March 2023.

"The RBI-DPI index has increased across all parameters driven by significant growth in payment performance and payment infrastructure across the country over the period, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement on Friday.

The central bank had announced the construction of a composite RBI-DPI in March 2018 as a base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country.

