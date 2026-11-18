Under the proposed changes, all ETF units that complete a five-year holding period at any point during the financial year would become eligible for sale. The EPFO would pool these eligible units and spread their redemption across the remaining trading days of the year, instead of following the existing first-in, first-out method, which linked sales to the units bought on particular dates. This is expected to make it easier to meet the minimum transaction size required by the market regulator for direct redemption with fund houses.