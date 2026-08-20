EPFO plans district-level push, industry-led skilling for PM-VBRY rollout

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may give states access to real-time data on the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) and expand district-level coordination with industry and worker representatives, according to the minutes of a meeting of its Central Board of Trustees (CBT).

The proposed measures include district-level workshops involving District Industries Officers, EPFO and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) officials, industry associations and trade unions. The board directed that the initiative be implemented on a large scale across districts, with a detailed schedule to be prepared and communicated to him, according to a copy of the minutes reviewed by Business Standard.

Emails sent to the labour ministry and EPFO did not elicit a response till press time.

The employment generation envisaged under PM-VBRY was also discussed alongside a demand-driven approach to skilling. Officials directed industry associations representing industrial clusters to advise the government on the skills required by employers and the syllabus needed for training, with workers seeking jobs in a particular cluster able to undertake short-term training of 15 days to a month. Certificates from such programmes could then help workers secure jobs in industries within the cluster, officials told all members in the meeting.