RBI Guv expects $80 bn foreign-currency inflows from rupee support measures

By Siddhi Nayak and Anup Roy

India expects to garner at least $80 billion in foreign-currency inflows from its recent measures to attract dollars into the country, its central bank chief said in an interview published Thursday.

“You will appreciate that the flows have been stronger than we expected and even stronger than what most market participants expected,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in an interview with the Financial Express newspaper.

This is the first time that the central bank has disclosed a number that it expects to garner through a slew of measures it announced to shield a depreciating rupee. Analysts and bankers had estimated around $80 billion of inflows.

The measures, introduced in June, allows local banks to offer attractive rates on foreign-currency deposits with the central bank subsidising hedging costs. Latest figures released by the RBI showed the amount mobilised through the so-called foreign currency non-resident, or FCNR(B), deposits at $52.3 billion as of Aug 13. That, along with inflows through overseas foreign currency debt and external commercial borrowings, takes the total to $56.85 billion. Malhotra’s comments come after the RBI last week surprised markets by bringing forward the closure of the FCNR swap window by a month to Aug 31. Malhotra defended the decision, calling it a data-driven “calibration” rather than a reversal. The flows were supposed to improve sentiment towards the rupee but the currency has barely budged from the level it was on June 5, when the measures were announced. That contrasts with a sharp rally in the rupee back in 2013 when such an overseas dollar window was last rolled out.

“There is a diminishing marginal utility of every dollar that is swapped,” while the cost rises because the liquidity has to be sterilised for longer, he said. Costs The announcement may have appeared sudden, but the time given is sufficient for banks to make necessary arrangements, Malhotra said. The program may also become costly for the central bank if it were to swell further. While the RBI doesn’t currently recognize the mark-to-market costs it incurs for subsidising banks’ hedging costs, it is considering whether to do so, said a person familiar with the matter, asking not to be named discussing preliminary deliberations. Central bank calculations show such provisions would amount to as much as 300 billion rupees in the first year of the program and potentially reach a cumulative 1 trillion rupees in five years, the person said.