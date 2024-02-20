Home / Finance / News / Expectations of fresh round of private capex to fuel growth: RBI Bulletin

Expectations of fresh round of private capex to fuel growth: RBI Bulletin

It further said the Indian economy continues to sustain the momentum achieved in the first half of 2023-24, going by high frequency indicators

On inflation, it said consumer price inflation came off its November-December spikes in its January 2024 reading, while core inflation is at its lowest since October 2019
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Indian economy continues to sustain the momentum achieved in the first half of 2023-24 and expectations of a fresh round of capex by the corporate sector is likely to fuel the next leg of growth, the Reserve Bank Bulletin said on Tuesday.

"The likelihood of the global economy exhibiting stronger than expected growth in 2024 has brightened in recent months, with risks broadly balanced," said an article on 'State of the Economy' published in the bulletin.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It further said the Indian economy continues to sustain the momentum achieved in the first half of 2023-24, going by high frequency indicators.

"Expectations of a fresh round of capex by the corporate sector is likely to fuel the next leg of growth," said the article authored by a team led by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra.

The central bank has projected the GDP growth for 2024-25 at 7 per cent.

On inflation, it said consumer price inflation came off its November-December spikes in its January 2024 reading, while core inflation is at its lowest since October 2019.

The Reserve Bank has projected the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation at 4.5 per cent for 2024-25 financial year.

It, however, said the views expressed in the bulletin article are of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

Also Read

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI net bought $2.07 billion in spot foreign exchange market in December

Rupee appreciates 2 paise to 82.99 against US dollar in early trade

Fundraising in India to be stronger than ever over next 2 years: BofA

16th Finance Commission: Centre to replace Rajadhyaksha as member

Defying trend: Earnings growth no match for rally in CPSU stocks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBICapexPrivate capexgrowth

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story