Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Finance ministry asks PSU banks to meet loan targets for agri-allied sector

Finance ministry asks PSU banks to meet loan targets for agri-allied sector

The secretary urged PSBs to take all necessary steps to ensure that respective targets are met during the current financial year and stressed the state governments to facilitate banks in improving the

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
He underlined the central government's focus on seamless access to affordable credit. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The finance ministry has asked public sector banks (PSBs) to meet loan targets for the agri-allied sector during the current financial year.

Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju in a meeting held on Tuesday reviewed the progress of credit disbursement to agri-allied activities like animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries with Public Sector Banks (PSBs), NABARD and State/ UT Level Bankers' Committee.

Representatives of state governments/UTs, the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying and the Department of Fisheries also participated in the discussions, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The secretary urged PSBs to take all necessary steps to ensure that respective targets are met during the current financial year and stressed the state governments to facilitate banks in improving the flow of credit to these sectors.

Nagaraju underscored the importance of the allied sector in driving agricultural growth and its employment potential in rural areas and highlighted the trend of regional disparity in credit disbursement in allied activities.

He also directed banks to conduct regional-level assessments/meetings to ensure disbursement of credit in all areas as all regions have huge potential in allied activities.

More From This Section

Rupee falls 21 paise, slides to all-time low of 84.30 against US dollar

RBI 'watchful' of unsecured loan flows into stock market: Shaktikanta Das

'All focus on deposit mobilisation': SBI Chair CS Setty at BS BFSI Summit

Rupee hits record low as US election news boosts dollar, RBI steps in

Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit: Now bigger and better than before

During the meeting, NABARD was asked to coordinate with state line departments and LDMs in the identification of fish farmers and providing them with the benefit of the KCC scheme.

He underlined the central government's focus on seamless access to affordable credit to allied sectors and urged all stakeholders to take all necessary steps to increase credit flow to the sector.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt urges banks to boost credit flow for allied agri sectors; here's why

Finance Commission grants released for RLBs in Haryana, Tripura, Mizoram

Finmin starts phase 4 of RRB consolidation, number to fall from 43 to 28

Urban demand stress under watch, festivals may boost consumption: FinMin

FinMin can't treat DRT officers as subordinates, says Supreme Court

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance Ministryagriculture economyPSU Banks

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story