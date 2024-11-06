Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Rupee hits record low as US election news boosts dollar, RBI steps in

Rupee hits record low as US election news boosts dollar, RBI steps in

The dollar index climbed 1.5 per cent to a four-month high of 105.19 as trends signalled an edge for Republican candidate Donald Trump, prompting interest in so-called 'Trump trades.

Rupee, Indian rupee
Treasury yields jumped with the 10-year yield up 15 basis points at 4.44 per cent, while US equity futures rallied. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee weakened to an all-time low on Wednesday as early results of the US presidential election spurred a rally in the US dollar, prompting the central bank to intervene.
 
The rupee fell to 84.1950 against the dollar, down about 0.1 per cent from its Tuesday close. 
Other Asian currencies, however, fared much worse, with the offshore Chinese yuan, the Korean won, the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht down 1 per cent to 1.3 per cent. 
The rupee's relatively muted response was due to the Reserve Bank of India likely selling dollars, like it has done many times the last month. 
The RBI "may be okay with a gradual, calibrated depreciation of the rupee," but it will ensure that large moves are curbed, Ritesh Bhusari, joint general manager for treasury at South Indian Bank. 
"We don't see the rupee declining below 84.25 on a sustainable basis." 

More From This Section

Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit: Now bigger and better than before

BS BFSI Summit: Shaktikanta Das to T Rabi Sankar, here are the key speakers

BS BFSI Summit: Leading figures from finance world share their insights

NARCL eyes acquisition of stressed loans in Bareilly, Mumbai Metro One

BFSI Summit: Brainstorming by top minds of financial world to start today

The dollar index climbed 1.5 per cent to a four-month high of 105.19 as trends signalled an edge for Republican candidate Donald Trump, prompting interest in so-called 'Trump trades.' The odds of Trump winning the election jumped to nearly 90 per cent in the betting markets. 
Trump has vowed to impose a 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries and 60 per cent duties on Chinese imports. In the run-up to the election, Trump said India charged high tariffs and that he would reciprocate if elected. 
US Treasury yields jumped with the 10-year yield up 15 basis points at 4.44 per cent, while US equity futures rallied. 
Projections showed that Trump had secured 230 electoral college votes, while Democrat candidate Kamala Harris had won 187 votes.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rupee recovers from all-time low, rises 2 paise against US dollar

Rupee down 2 paise at all-time low of 84.13 against US dollar on FDI exodus

Rupee falls to new low on FPI selloff and rise in crude oil prices

Rupee's stability provides resilience amid uncertainty of US elections

RBI's routine interventions to halt major movements in Rupee: Poll

Topics :Shaktikanta DasIndian rupeeRupee-dollar swapRupee vs dollarUS ElectionRBI Governor

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story