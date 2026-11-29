It calls for navigation of a kind: On data retention, the DPDP Act requires deletion of data when the purpose is fulfilled. But the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, requires retaining transaction records for five years from the transaction date. Even the RBI’s master directions state that know-your-customer (KYC) data must be retained beyond five years, with no upper limit prescribed. That is alongside periodic KYC cycles of two to 10 years depending on the customer risk profile. And data resides all over the place within large banks and financial conglomerates.

It also calls for grunt work. REs are to put in effort to find out where customer data actually sits: Databases, shared drives, email, laptops, backups and vendor systems. Each item has to be tagged by type and sensitivity, and its movement between systems must be mapped. “Then you have to work on the bank’s own systems (core banking, loan origination, customer relationship management, mobile and internet banking, branch forms) so that they ask for consent purpose by purpose, stop using data when consent is withdrawn, and delete it when the retention period ends. For big banks this is the largest bill,” notes Rishi Agrawal, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Teamlease RegTech, which uses technology to help organisations meet regulatory and compliance obligations.