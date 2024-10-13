Fintechs turn to secured credit after success with unsecured loans

Nearly a year after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked risk weights on unsecured personal loans, leading fintech companies are expanding their range of products to include collateral-based credit in partnership with lenders.

The move comes as companies look to diversify their portfolios and partnerships to include more models that contribute to a firm's topline and mitigate risk stemming from delinquencies.

For instance, fintech major PhonePe was among the first companies in the sector to roll out a suite of secured products across categories.

In May, the Bengaluru-based firm added mutual fund loans, gold loans, bike and car loans, loan against property (LAP), and education loans as part of its credit distribution offerings.



In early October, Google Pay introduced gold loans for its users, and in August BharatPe introduced two-wheeler loans and loans against mutual funds in partnership with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

“Secured credit is a large market, and while it was not digitally savvy a few years ago due to the nature of the category and complexities, it is catching up very fast. In general, everyone wants to try and figure out a model with it,” said Hemant Gala, chief executive officer (CEO), PhonePe Lending.

Meanwhile, companies are exploring secured credit avenues as the unsecured personal loans category experiences a moderation in growth.



The volume and value of credit disbursements among fintech companies declined marginally on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, data from a self-regulatory organisation for fintechs (SRO-FT), the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) shows.

Disbursement volumes declined 0.75 per cent to 26.4 million disbursements in the first quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25) compared to 26.6 million in Q4FY24.

However, despite this development, companies remain bullish on secured loans due to the large market and a willingness from lenders to partner with fintechs for securing customers.

“I think there will be users who will want secured loans because of the lower cost of borrowing. Second, there are users who may never get a loan, and there is no way to underwrite them,” said Sharath Bulusu, director of product management, Google Pay, in a previous interaction with Business Standard.



He added that this approach enables users to come under the fold of formal credit.

Exploring models

From 15 active lending partners in May, PhonePe has expanded partnerships to around 35 financial institutions at present. Similarly, Google Pay’s partners are now pegged at five lenders in total, extending a mix of personal loans and gold loans.

“We are seeing that the conversions for secured loans are better than unsecured primarily because of the nature of the category and the intent of the user. We are also exploring our revenue models to figure out how we can play on it; if it should be lead-based or disbursal-based,” said Gala from PhonePe.



In most of these arrangements, fintechs are responsible for sourcing customers for their lenders. The onus of underwriting customers, and in most cases, collections, remains with the lending partner.

The revenue a fintech firm earns from credit through a partnership with a lender may depend on the take rate or commission per loan disbursed.

“The reality today is that a very small loan doesn't always work for every lender because the fixed cost of originating the loan is itself quite high. Digitisation brings that cost down, and our ambition is to bring these costs down,” Bulusu from Google Pay believes.



Solving early bottlenecks

Unlike an unsecured loan, where fintechs and lenders rely on credit history, the process of underwriting the value of a loan for collateral-based disbursements is different and involves moving parts that require significant offline presence.

Similar to secured products, participants believe end-to-end digitisation would ease disbursal processes and eventually reduce drop rates for companies.

“We have to see how there could be processes that can evolve and that we can leverage to replicate assets digitally. This may take some time, but end-to-end digitisation may play out well in the next 12-24 months,” said Gala from PhonePe Lending.



Meanwhile, a customer may drop off from taking a secured loan due to challenges associated with onboarding and complex paperwork required for a collateral.

“What we see is a very high amount of interest, and as it goes deeper into the funnel with the lender, that is where they discover issues and then there are drops. The drops are primarily in the phase where customers on the platform are trying to explore different products,” he added.

Pointers:

