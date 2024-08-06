FM Nirmala Sitharaman, PSB chiefs likely to talk NPAs and cybersecurity

“The meeting is likely to focus on reviewing the banks' performance over the past year, as well as discussing cybersecurity and the digital infrastructure of banks,” said the first government official on condition of anonymity. The person said it was a general review meeting that takes place periodically.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sitharaman had last chaired a meeting with heads of public sector banks (PSBs) in December 2023.
A second official said she was also expected to review ongoing financial inclusion schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).
“It is also expected that the FM will provide directions on how the schemes announced in the Budget for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) should be implemented on the ground. A review of deposit performance of banks and NPAs can also take place,” the second official added.
An email sent to the finance ministry remained unanswered till the time of going to the press.
PSBs posted 16.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit at Rs 39,974 crore during the June 2024 quarter.
While net interest income (NII) showed subdued growth of 7.1 per cent, provisions and contingencies declined by 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y. This aided the bottom line to show steady growth.
“The review will include discussions on enhancing the digital capabilities of RRBs,” said the official.
As of March 31, 2023, there were 43 RRBs sponsored by 12 scheduled commercial banks, with 21,995 branches and operations. There were 305.3 million deposit accounts and 29 million loan accounts in 26 states and three Union Territories (Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh).
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.