MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is focusing on enabling interoperability of the United Payments Interface with the central bank's digital currency or e-rupee, deputy governor Rabi Sankar told reporters on Thursday.

The country was on track to achieve 1 million retail e-rupee transactions per day, Sankar added.

