Home / Finance / News / Food inflation transitory as monetary policy restrictive: MPC member Varma

Food inflation transitory as monetary policy restrictive: MPC member Varma

Varma said rural demand was an issue, and a poor monsoon was as much of a growth shock as it was an inflation shock

Reuters MUMBAI
Led by vegetables, food inflation in India soared to an over three-year high of 11.5% in July. This pushed retail inflation to 7.44%, above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort band.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's inflation should be brought within the central bank's 2 per cent-6 per cent tolerance band on a sustainable basis and its trajectory towards 4 per cent must be "visible" before the war on inflation can be slackened, a monetary policy committee (MPC) member said on Monday.

Led by vegetables, food inflation in India soared to an over three-year high of 11.5 per cent in July, pushing headline inflation to 7.44 per cent.

MPC member Jayanth Varma told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF) in an interview that there was much greater urgency to bring inflation to within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comfort band than it was to bring it to the mandated medium-term target of the centre of the band.

"It is when projected inflation drops on a sustained basis below 5 per cent that the real repo rate starts getting excessively high," he added.

Food inflation tends to be 'transitory' if monetary policy is restrictive as it currently is, Varma said, adding that he was not surprised by the July retail inflation print and expects August to be around similar levels.

Varma said rural demand was an issue, and a poor monsoon was as much of a growth shock as it was an inflation shock.

"So we need to watch this carefully," he added.

Varma warned, however, that the final push towards bringing inflation back towards the centre of the band must avoid an excessive growth sacrifice.

Inflation is expected to resume its downward trajectory from the next quarter, he added.

India's six-member MPC held policy rates steady at its meeting earlier this month. Last week, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said he expected vegetable prices to begin easing by September.

 

Also Read

IND vs WI 2023: After India debut, Tilak Varma hopes to win World Cup

Asia Cup: Newbie Tilak Varma confident of carrying List A form into ODIs

When inflation gets closer to 4%, focus can shift to growth: Jayanth Varma

WI vs IND 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma calls skipper Rohit Sharma his inspiration

The Tilak Varma question: Ashwin, Jaffer want him Indian team for World Cup

ITAT nixes additional tax demand on firm for deposits during demonetisation

Jan Dhan Yojana revolutionised financial inclusion in India: FM Sitharaman

Rupee appreciates 12 paise to 82.52 against US dollar in early trade

Fresh govt curbs: 'Nearly half of basmati exports may be impacted'

A step-by-step approach to CBDC

Topics :food inflationMPCRBI

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story