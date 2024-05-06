Home / Finance / News / FPSB India, IFSCA sign pact to promote GIFT IFSC as 'global finance hub'

FPSB India, IFSCA sign pact to promote GIFT IFSC as 'global finance hub'

FPSB India and IFSCA aim to enhance the financial market ecosystem and nurture skilled professionals for GIFT City's expanding financial workforce, the company said in a statement

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 4:30 PM IST
Financial Planning Standards Board India on Monday announced that it has signed a pact with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), GIFT City, Gandhinagar, to promote GIFT IFSC as a 'Global Finance Hub'.

FPSB India and IFSCA aim to enhance the financial market ecosystem and nurture skilled professionals for GIFT City's expanding financial workforce, the company said in a statement.

Both organisations will jointly organise international and domestic events to raise awareness and establish GIFT IFSC as a 'Global Finance Hub', the statement added.

Some key highlights of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) include talent pipeline support, ecosystem development, promotional activities and research collaboration.

FPSB India is the leading financial planning body in India and is dedicated to establishing, upholding, and promoting professional standards in financial planning across the country.
 

First Published: May 06 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

