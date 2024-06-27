How NBFCs are back in the reckoning

Non-banking financial companies’ (NBFCs’) credit is set to cross the Rs 50 trillion mark in FY25. The sector has overcome the after-effects of the pandemic, according to a report by ICRA-ASSOCHAM. While growth remained lower than its historical highs, it was healthy considering the expanded base. NBFCs, excluding the housing finance companies and NBFC-Infra, shall continue to expand at a higher pace driven by the retail assets growth. The key, however, is access to funding for meeting growth projections, even as the target segments of NBFCs remain largely credit-underserved. The opportunities for NBFCs have undergone a dramatic change. Sizeable pent-up credit demand after the pandemic resulted in a sharp credit expansion, especially in the retail segments. At the structural level, during 2010-2020, NBFCs set their sights on asset-backed lending and steadily built their franchises. Over time, improvement in credit bureau data and a better understanding of borrowers’ cash flows helped them fine-tune their underwriting processes.