India may allow agentic AI-led UPI transactions under new NPCI protocol

The proposed protocol is being designed to create a trusted, common, interoperable infrast­ructure through which AI agents can be registered, verified, and authorised to transact across the UPI ecosystem without changing the underlying rails of the payments system.

UPI’s trust architecture was built around human users and their devices. But as AI agents, the software designed for independently carrying out multi-step tasks with minimal human involvement, become capable of shopping, booking services, and making purchases on behalf of users in the future, payment systems would be required to establish not only who the user is, but also whether their agent is legitimate and is authorised to act, the limits of that authority and who is accountable if it exceeds them.