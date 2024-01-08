Home / Finance / News / Indian bonds may be included in Bloomberg EM index from September

Indian bonds may be included in Bloomberg EM index from September

The proposal comes just a few months after JPMorgan said it would include India in its widely tracked emerging market debt index from June

Reuters MUMBAI

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bloomberg Index Services on Monday proposed including eligible Indian bonds in its emerging market local currency index from September, a move that could lead to billions of dollars of inflows into the country.
 
The proposal comes just a few months after JPMorgan said it would include India in its widely tracked emerging market debt index from June.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Indian government began discussing the inclusion of its securities in global indexes as far back as 2013 but restrictions on foreign investment in domestic debt hampered the process.
 
In April 2020, the Reserve Bank of India introduced securities that were exempt from foreign investment restrictions under a "fully accessible route" (FAR).
 
"Under the proposal, inclusion of India FAR bonds in the Bloomberg EM Local Currency Indices is to be phased in over a 5-month period starting in September 2024," the index provider said in a statement.
 
Gaura Sengupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank, said India's inclusion in the index would result in inflows of $2 billion to $3 billion over a five-month period.
 
India will continue to be excluded from the Bloomberg Global Aggregate and related indices, the statement said.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

After JP Morgan, Bloomberg index may add India; analysts eye $20 bn inflow

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

Bloomberg LP names product head Vlad Kliatchko as new CEO: Report

Fino Payments Bank applies for SFB license after board's agreement

New block facility sees token trades in 1st week as only few able to avail

Indian Bank to float operations support subsidiary, aims to optimise cost

Adani Ports' first bond issue in over 2 yrs lapped up, more coming: Bankers

Rupee up 9 paise to 83.06 against US dollar backed by foreign fund inflow

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bondsbond marketBloombergEmerging markets

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story