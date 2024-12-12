Lenders likely to securitise loans over Rs 60,000 crore in Q3FY25

With challenging liquidity conditions, banks and finance companies are securitising—via pass-through certificates (PTCs) and direct assignment (DA)—loans worth over Rs 60,000 crore in the third quarter ending December 2024 (Q3FY25) to generate resources for deployment in lending. Rising credit volumes are also creating demand for priority sector loans to meet regulatory requirements.Under PTC securitisation transactions, loans are packaged into marketable securities which are sold to investors. In DA, one financial institution sells a pool of loans directly to another financial institution without creating securities.Secured assets—mortgages, including housing and vehicle loans—are in higher demand than unsecured credit such as microfinance, personal, and business loans. Given asset quality pressures, investors have become cautious and selective in picking up unsecured assets, bankers and analysts said.Abhishek Dafaria, senior vice-president and group head, structured finance, ICRA, said the industry volumes are likely to be in the range of Rs 60,000-70,000 crore in this quarter (Q3FY25). However, there could be some fallout from stress in the microfinance sector and unsecured loan segment.The expectation in the second quarter (Q2FY25) was around Rs 45,000-50,000 crore, but the actual figure turned out to be Rs 70,000 crore. That was driven by large private banks doing high volumes—about Rs 20,000 crore through PTCs and direct assignments combined, Dafaria added.Two large transactions in the past few weeks by a private lender and a non-banking finance company (NBFC) indicate the likely scale of volume. In November 2024, the country’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, worked on securitising new car loans by issuing pass-through certificates valued at just over Rs 12,700 crore, according to India Ratings data.Another rating agency, ICRA, reported that the South-based NBFC Cholamandalam Investment and Finance securitised vehicle loans with an outstanding value of Rs 964 crore through PTCs.Jatin Nanaware, senior director and head of the structured finance group at India Ratings, observed that while it is difficult to predict the volume of securitisation in the third quarter, there is a surge in supply coming from banks. There is significant demand for secured assets.“People are selective in the unsecured loans space with respect to the originator and category of loan they are taking exposure to. Given the asset quality issue, people are cautious in microfinance with respect to geography and originator,” he added.According to ICRA data, the share of pass-through certificates was approximately 56 per cent of the market for H1FY2025. This was aided, to an extent, by one large PTC transaction in Q2FY25 by a private sector bank.Entities engaged in home loans and loans against property (HL/LAP), and microfinance (MF) primarily securitise pools through the direct assignment route, while vehicle loan financiers prefer PTCs, bankers said.