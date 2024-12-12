Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Rupee falls to an all-time low, RBI intervention counters bearish tilt

Rupee falls to an all-time low, RBI intervention counters bearish tilt

While dollar-rupee forward premiums rose on Thursday in reaction to the heightened odds of a Fed rate cut and on the back of an elevated USD/INR overnight swap rate, they were pegged by the central

Rupee, Indian Rupee
The rupee hit a low of 84.88 against the dollar before closing at 84.8575. | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 4:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low on Thursday, pressured by a lingering depreciation bias and heightened demand for the US dollar in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market, while the central bank's intervention helped prevent sharp losses.

The rupee hit a low of 84.88 against the dollar before closing at 84.8575, down slightly on the day.

The dollar index was little changed at 106.5, unfazed by the elevated odds of a December rate cut by the Federal Reserve, after data showed that US consumer prices rose in-line with expectations in November. US bonds yields gained on Thursday.

"Increased uncertainties from the incoming Trump administration at a time when the US economy is already resilient suggest that term premium and implied real yields should stay elevated," DBS Bank said in a note.

While dollar-rupee forward premiums rose on Thursday in reaction to the heightened odds of a Fed rate cut and on the back of an elevated USD/INR overnight swap rate, they were pegged by the central bank's USD/INR buy-sell swaps later in the session.

The one-year implied yield rose 7 basis points to a peak of 2.24 per cent during the session before reversing course to trade nearly flat.

More From This Section

Asia-Pacific credit volatility expected in 2025 amid slow growth: S&P

Shriram Finance completes sale of housing finance arm to Warburg Pincus

'Credit card delinquencies rise in June even as issuance growth drops'

RBI guv signs in, says focus to be on economic growth, policy stability

Stability, trust, and growth key: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra in first address

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forex swaps, likely intended to avoid directly impacting cash in the system as it supports the rupee, and the arbitrage between the offshore and onshore markets have inverted the dollar/rupee forward premiums curve.

The RBI has been routinely selling dollars in the spot market, like on Thursday, to support the local currency as it has consistently hit new all-time lows. Bearish bets on the rupee have climbed to a two-year high, according to a Reuters poll.

Investors now await India's retail inflation data, due at 4 P.M. IST, with economists polled by Reuters expecting inflation to have moderated to 5.53 per cent year-on-year in November, down from 6.21 per cent in October.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI's forex swaps, arbitrage spur inversion of rupee forward premiums curve

Nifty IT hits life high, tops 46,000; why are IT stocks in demand today?

Rupee falls 2 paise to near all-time low of 84.85 against US dollar

10-year bond yield may fall to 6.6% if RBI eases in Feb: ICICI's Prasanna

Rupee falls 2 paise to all-time low of 84.87 against dollar in early trade

Topics :Indian rupeeRupee vs dollarDollar dominanceRBI Policy

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story