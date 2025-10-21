Home / Finance / News / Extending deadline not enough, MCA portal needs fixing, say experts

Extending deadline not enough, MCA portal needs fixing, say experts

Despite the MCA extending its filing deadline to December 31, professionals say persistent glitches on the new version 3 portal continue to stall compliance work

IRDAI, INSURANCE, FINANCE
premium
The latest version of the MCA portal, with 38 new e-Forms, was launched on January 14.
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Professionals, such as company secretaries and chartered accountants, have raised several technical issues with the new version 3 portal, which has delayed annual filings.
 
Even though the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the deadline for filing forms till December 31, professional service providers feel it is not enough and does not address the issues at hand.
 
“For the time being, extension is given after professionals have gone and requested for it, but what about all the working hours we have wasted in these filings. Filing is just the information side of compliance, not compliance itself. Responsibility and accountability should be set by the government for these delays,” said company secretary Vanita Agarwal. 
 
The MCA — in a notification dated October 17 — had said, “In view of the deployment of the new e-Forms, and considering that companies may require some time to get familiarised with the filing process, and keeping in view the requests received from various stakeholders, it has been decided that companies will be allowed to complete their annual filings pertaining to FY25 till December, 31, 2025, without payment of additional fees.” 
 
Technical snags flagged by professionals range from inability to change password, update profile, save data in E-forms to low size of attachments allowed on the portal and requirement of prior approvals for filling of certain forms.
 
“Extension is fine for immediate relief but the issues need to be resolved for the long term.  If a thing which can be done in 15 minutes takes an hour, then it is concerning,” said Ankit Singhi, head of corporate affairs and compliance, Corporate Professionals.
 
The latest version of MCA portal with final 38 new e-Forms was launched on January 14.
 
In version 2, forms were required to be filled and uploaded in the portal while in Version 3, the forms are supposed to be filled online. This was done to enable user convenience, including the ability to save a half-filled form and file it later.
 
Professionals have raised concerns about functionality of these features as well.
 
The new version also includes a personalised “My Application” feature, which allows one to view all the forms filed by him till date. He can also see the status of forms, such as pending for DSC upload, under processing, pay fees and resubmission, among others. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Lenders tap alternative data as next frontier in credit fraud fight

Premium

26% of Jan Dhan accounts with PSBs inactive as usage slows under PMJDY

Premium

Commercial banks may not need RBI approval for floating subsidiaries

Travel, education drag outward remittances under RBI's LRS in August

Indian govt pushes to expand rupee settlement with key trade partners

Topics :Finance NewsMCAchartered accountants

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story