Extending deadline not enough, MCA portal needs fixing, say experts

Professionals, such as company secretaries and chartered accountants, have raised several technical issues with the new version 3 portal, which has delayed annual filings.

Even though the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the deadline for filing forms till December 31, professional service providers feel it is not enough and does not address the issues at hand.

“For the time being, extension is given after professionals have gone and requested for it, but what about all the working hours we have wasted in these filings. Filing is just the information side of compliance, not compliance itself. Responsibility and accountability should be set by the government for these delays,” said company secretary Vanita Agarwal.

ALSO READ: Sensex, Nifty mark eighth Muhurat gain as Samvat 2082 begins upbeat

“Extension is fine for immediate relief but the issues need to be resolved for the long term. If a thing which can be done in 15 minutes takes an hour, then it is concerning,” said Ankit Singhi, head of corporate affairs and compliance, Corporate Professionals. The latest version of MCA portal with final 38 new e-Forms was launched on January 14. In version 2, forms were required to be filled and uploaded in the portal while in Version 3, the forms are supposed to be filled online. This was done to enable user convenience, including the ability to save a half-filled form and file it later.